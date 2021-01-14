GenWealth Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury accounts for about 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 9.36% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.43. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,059. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

