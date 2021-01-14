GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $117.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

