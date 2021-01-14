GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.84. 6,790,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

