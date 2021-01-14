GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 5,768 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $312.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

