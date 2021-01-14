Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading 6% Higher

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 5,478,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,224,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,982,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 800,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gerdau by 44.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 324,777 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.