GET Protocol (GET) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $41,660.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00384953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.78 or 0.04083933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012978 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

