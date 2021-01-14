Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce $37.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.19 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $35.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $144.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $145.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $156.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 160,013 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $2,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,241,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,491,000 after buying an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

