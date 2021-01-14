GeyserCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $21,441.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144,438.40 or 3.72999999 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,384,823 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

