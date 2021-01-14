GHOST Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $98,559.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00105305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00227264 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,847.84 or 0.85751643 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

