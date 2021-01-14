GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Hits One Day Volume of $103,623.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $103,623.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00016573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00106939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00232539 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056117 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,455,235 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

