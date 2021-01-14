Giant Group (OTCMKTS:GGLT) Trading Up 1.8%

Giant Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGLT)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77.

Giant Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGLT)

Giant Group, Ltd., through its equity investment in Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc, engages in the double drive-thru hamburger restaurant business in the United States. The company develops, produces, owns, operates, and franchises quick service double drive-thru restaurants under two brand names, Checkers and Rally's Hamburgers.

