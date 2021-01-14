GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Trading Up 15.7%

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) was up 15.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 5,920,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 2,444,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

In other GigCapital3 news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigCapital3 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

