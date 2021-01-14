Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,819. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 690,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

