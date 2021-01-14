Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $414,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

