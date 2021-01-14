Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.