Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLAD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

