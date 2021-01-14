Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.22 million, a P/E ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

