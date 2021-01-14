Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.55 ($3.13).

Shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock traded up GBX 6.55 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 283.80 ($3.71). 38,063,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,907,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.61. The stock has a market cap of £37.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37. Glencore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 284.60 ($3.72).

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

