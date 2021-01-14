Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $283.60

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 283.60 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 11523274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.25 ($3.62).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore plc (GLEN.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.18 ($2.98).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.61. The company has a market cap of £37.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Company Profile (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

