Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 6.41% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,497,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $52.16.

