Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.