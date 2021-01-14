Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 709,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

