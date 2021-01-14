Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.