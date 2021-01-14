Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.