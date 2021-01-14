Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $262.42 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.