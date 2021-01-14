Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $128.89 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $130.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

