Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,622 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.