Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.