Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Cintas by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cintas by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $335.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

