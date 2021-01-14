Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 in the last three months. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 148.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

