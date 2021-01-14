Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 66,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,214. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.