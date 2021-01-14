GoByte (GBX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,106.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $162,988.22 and approximately $8,106.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,149,752 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

