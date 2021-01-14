Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.44

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 194140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Gogo alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $5,711,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 22.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 44,187.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 131,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.