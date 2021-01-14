GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Price Target Raised to C$3.10 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.20 target price on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE:GGD traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 213,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,815. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$657.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.56. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.62.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

