Goldcoin (GLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,422.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $2,422.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 57.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00388641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 476.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

