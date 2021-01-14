GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Hits $0.0652 on Major Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $652,426.82 and approximately $4,341.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00105663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00231476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00058205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055287 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile