GoldFund Reaches Market Capitalization of $75,270.70 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $75,270.70 and $810.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

