Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Shares Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.17 and last traded at $57.12. 3,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.