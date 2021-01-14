GoldMint Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $226,402.66 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00371510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.94 or 0.04042067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.