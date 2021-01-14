Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 219,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
About Goldsource Mines
