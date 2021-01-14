Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 219,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

