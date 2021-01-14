Golem Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.58 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $77.58 million and $2.88 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,323,981 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

