Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.81

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.81 and traded as low as $167.00. Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) shares last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 21,708 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £27.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

