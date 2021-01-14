Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.13.

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) stock traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, hitting C$12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 829,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,431. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.27. Goodfood Market Corp. has a one year low of C$1.49 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. The stock has a market cap of C$857.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.43.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

