Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) has been assigned a C$14.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.13.

Shares of TSE:FOOD traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$12.72. 829,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.27. Goodfood Market Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

