Gores Holdings IV (OTCMKTS:GHIVU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHIVU) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.13. 32,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 26,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gores Holdings IV stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHIVU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.