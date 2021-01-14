Graft Market Capitalization Tops $229,042.07 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Graft has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $229,042.07 and $524.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00421246 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,150.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

