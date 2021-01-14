GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,081. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,689,820 shares of company stock worth $86,700,729. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

