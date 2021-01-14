GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 91.2% in December

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GrainCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of GRCLF opened at $3.25 on Thursday. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

