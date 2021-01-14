Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) PT Raised to C$0.65

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GTE. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price objective on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

GTE stock remained flat at $C$0.67 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

