Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.72. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 1,531,970 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.